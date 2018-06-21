iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.74   £ R18.04   € R15.87
Oil $74.04   Gold $1 264.46

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

ANC NWC picks Mokgoro as NW premier candidate

Thu, 21 Jun 2018 10:06 AM
Credit: Supplied.
Credit: Supplied.    

The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee has selected former North West Director-General Job Mokgoro as a candidate for the position of premier in the province.

Eyewitness News spoke to NWC members, who described their meeting on Wednesday as difficult.

The committee finally made the decision after the party’s national executive committee couldn't agree on Supra Mahumapelo’s successor.

The North West has been through a lot over the past few months, from violent service delivery protests and a crippling strike in the health sector.

Mokgoro has told Eyewitness News that he understands that he has a tough job ahead.

"I guess there are many matters that need leadership attention and this principally in my view are matters that affect 3.8 million people in the province."

Mokgoro has served as director-general in the North West government and head of the National School of Government.

EWN

Read More

AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS NORTH WEST JOB MOKGORO SUPRA MAHUMAPELO

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

ANC NWC picks Mokgoro as NW premier candidate

ANC’s national working committee has selected former North West Director-General Job Mokgoro as a candidate for the position of premier.

Read more ›

Rules for leasing to disabled tenants

“Many landlords forget to take the disability of their tenant into consideration when dealing with them."

Read more ›

Gender Commission fully behind Caster Semenya

Commission for Gender Equality has expressed its dismay that the IAAF has decided to amend its regulations again in November 2018.

Read more ›
 
 