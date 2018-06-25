iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Malema compares comments to statement by Yacoob

Mon, 25 Jun 2018 12:19 PM
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses his supporters outside the Newcastle magistrates court on 25 June 2018. Credit: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his statement that the majority of Indian people are racist.

Malema addressed his supporters outside the Newcastle magistrates court in KwaZulu-Natal, where his land grab case was postponed.

The case was postponed, pending an application to challenge the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act, which was being used to charge him.

Malema says when former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob said that 90% Indians were racist, he was not taken to task.

“Majority means 51%. I started with 51%. Judge Yacoob said 90%. He effectively said all of them. I don’t say that. But I am the most vilified person.”

EWN

