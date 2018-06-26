'Indians were oppressed better than blacks'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Credit: EWN.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has encouraged party supporters to fight against the oppression of black people while saying he hasn’t waged war against Indians.

Malema addressed a crowd outside the Newcastle magistrates court on Monday where he appeared for allegedly inciting land grabs.

He's accused of contravening the Riotous Assembly's Act after he called on people to occupy vacant land illegally.

Malema says that Indian people benefited more than black people in the apartheid years.

“I’m not fighting with Indians. I’m saying to them: you were oppressed better than us. You had water, you had electricity, you had tarred roads, you had Indians schools, you had shops and you had all sorts of things.”

Malema says that when former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob said that 90% Indians were racist, he was not taken to task.

“Majority means 51%. I started with 51%. Judge Yacoob said 90%. He effectively said all of them. I don’t say that. But I am the most vilified person.”

