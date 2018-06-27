iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Court finds DA cessation of membership unlawful

Wed, 27 Jun 2018 11:52 AM
Patricia de Lille in the Western Cape High Court ahead of judgement in her case against the DA. Credit: EWN.
Patricia de Lille in the Western Cape High Court ahead of judgement in her case against the DA. Credit: EWN.    

Mayor Patricia de Lille remains a member of the Democratic Alliance.

The Western Cape High Court has declared the party's cessation of her membership to be unlawful and invalid.

De Lille approached the court to challenge the termination of her membership in May, after a radio interview in which she indicated she would resign from the party.

De Lille says her victory is not only for herself but for the people of Cape Town.

In an unanimous judgment by a full bench, the Western Cape High Court has found in favour of Patricia De Lille remaining within the party.

At the heart of its judgment is that the DA failed to properly constitute a Federal Legal Commission panel to decide on the termination of her membership.

Judge Andre Le Grange said DA leader Mmusi Maimane should not have been considered to serve on the panel.

De Lille says she's re-energised to fight for her position in the party, until such time as it finds a legal way to remove her.

WATCH: Court rules on De Lille's DA membership

EWN

PATRICIA DE LILLE WESTERN CAPE HIGH COURT DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE MMUSI MAIMANE

In Focus Today

