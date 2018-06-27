Search for missing CT psychologist enters day 4

Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson was last seen on 23 June 2018. Credit: The Pink Ladies/Facebook.

The search for missing Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson has entered its fourth day.

The 49-year-old woman was last seen on Saturday night.

Police have confirmed that Nelson’s car has since been found in Cecilia Forest car park near Bishopscourt.

Scores of people, many of them Nelson’s patients, have taken to The Pink Ladies organisation’s Facebook page sharing the flyer and leaving messages of support.

The missing woman has short blond hair, a tattoo on her wrist and was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact The Pink Ladies or the Claremont SA Police Service.

He said the police were "being fantastic" with the work they had done since Nelson, 49, disappeared over the weekend.

"It is very difficult. We are all hoping and have searched widely. Any help, any suggestions, we will follow up."

Nelson, who consulted from rooms at Crescent Clinic, a private psychiatric facility in Claremont, went missing on Saturday.

Car found

She was last seen around 20:00 that day and was reported missing at Claremont police station, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said.

He said her car was found at Cecilia Forest - a location popular with hikers, who take several routes from the forest car park.

Traut said on Wednesday morning that the investigation continued.

He would not expand on the efforts to find her and said developments in the matter could not be disclosed yet.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being investigated," he said.

Crescent Clinic was not immediately in a position to comment on her disappearance.

According to Netwerk24, her handbag was apparently found in her car, while her cellphone, which was believed to be with her, was switched off.

South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson, Rey Thakhuli, told News24 that their rangers assisted Cape Town Metro Police and South African police with a search of the Cecilia Forest area on Saturday, after Nelson's vehicle was found in the parking lot.

"It did not yield any results and was called off at approximately 21:30. The search resumed again on Sunday morning at 10:00, where the person still could not be located, and the search was called off by the police pending further investigations.

"We are not certain if the person is on the mountain, except that the vehicle was parked close to it."

Some of the people she had assisted in the past continued to express their shock and sorrow at the news on social media, along with gratitude for the support she had provided to them.

Messages of support for her loved ones also poured in as people circulated a Pink Ladies missing persons poster.

Nelson, who is 1.8m tall and who has short blonde hair and a tattoo on her wrist, was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.

Anyone with information can contact Claremont Constable Nkonki on 021 657 2243 or 079 894 1563.

