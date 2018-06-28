iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Tshwane mayor cleared in Aucamp appointment

Thu, 28 Jun 2018 12:07 PM
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Credit: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter.
An investigation into the controversial appointment of Solly Msimanga’s former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, has found that her appointment was irregular.

Aucamp resigned from her job in May after it emerged that she lied about her qualifications.

City manager Moeketsi Mosola released the findings in Tshwane on Thursday morning.

The City of Tshwane has found that Aucamp shouldn’t have been appointed chief of staff whether on an acting or permanent basis.

The city manager says it’s clear that human resources did not follow the correct procedures.

The investigation has cleared Msimanga of any wrongdoing.

EWN

