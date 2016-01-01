iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Mugabe 'rivals' detained

Three cabinet ministers from a breakaway faction of Zimbabwe's MDC, rivals to President Robert Mugabe, were detained but released without charge.

Unruly drivers undermine Paris pollution ban

French police struggled to impose anti-pollution measures on motorists as Paris experienced its worst winter pollution in 10 years.

Proteas Philander signs for Sussex

All-rounder Vernon Philander committed himself to playing the first half of the 2017 season for Sussex.

Mick Jagger is a father again at 73

Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger has become a father once again -- this time at age 73. Get the details...

How to cut these 7 fruits like a pro

Pound Place has created an infographic with step-by-step instructions on how to cut some of the trickiest fruit like a pro.

Audi to make a connection with US drivers

Audi will become the first carmaker in the US to offer drivers a vehicle-to-infrastructure communication system.

What was most talked about on FB in 2016?

What were the most discussed topics on Facebook this year? The data has revealed the answers...

Airlines soaring to record profits: IATA

The aviation industry is set to post record net earnings this year and is expected to remain profitable in 2017.

Mick Jagger is a father again at 73

Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger has become a father once again -- this time at age 73. Get the details...

Motsoeneng under political protection?

The parliamentary inquiry probing the SABC board has heard that Hlaudi Motsoeneng could have political protection from high up in government.

Russia halts bank hackers

Russia's telecom operator on Friday said that it had blocked a series of cyber attacks on the country's leading banks this week, the latest to target the...

