iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Three cabinet ministers from a breakaway faction of Zimbabwe's MDC, rivals to President Robert Mugabe, were detained but released without charge.
$ R13.75 £ R17.27 € R14.50
Oil $54.28 Gold $1 163.69
Pound Place has created an infographic with step-by-step instructions on how to cut some of the trickiest fruit like a pro.
Audi will become the first carmaker in the US to offer drivers a vehicle-to-infrastructure communication system.
What were the most discussed topics on Facebook this year? The data has revealed the answers...
The aviation industry is set to post record net earnings this year and is expected to remain profitable in 2017.
Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger has become a father once again -- this time at age 73. Get the details...
The parliamentary inquiry probing the SABC board has heard that Hlaudi Motsoeneng could have political protection from high up in government.
Russia's telecom operator on Friday said that it had blocked a series of cyber attacks on the country's leading banks this week, the latest to target the...
All-rounder Vernon Philander committed himself to playing the first half of the 2017 season for Sussex.
