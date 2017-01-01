iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Man kills 12 relatives, commits suicide at year-end party in Brazil

Sun, 01 Jan 2017 6:33 PM

An armed man stormed a New Year's Eve party in Brazil, fatally shooting his estranged wife and 11 other relatives before taking his own life, local media reported on Sunday.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight in the town of Campinas, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Sao Paulo, according to news reports that cited local police.

The 12 shooting victims, all members of the same family, had gathered to ring in the new year.

Reports said the estranged couple had recently separated. The dead included their eight-year-old son.

AFP

