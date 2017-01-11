iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Trump's secretary of state pick hits out at China

Wed, 11 Jan 2017 5:43 PM
Donald Trump's secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson hit out at China Wednesday during his Senate confirmation hearing, warning that the Asian power pursues its "own goals" and has not sufficiently helped rein in North Korea.

"China has proven a willingness to act with abandon in the pursuit of its own goals which at times has put it in conflict with American interests. We have to deal with what we see, not what we hope," Tillerson told a US Senate panel.

"It has not been a reliable partner in using its full influence to curb North Korea," he added. Beijing is a close Pyongyang ally and is seen as critical in helping contain the pariah state's nuclear activities.

But the former oil executive said disagreements with Beijing on some issues should not preclude "productive partnership" on other matters.

AFP

