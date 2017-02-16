iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.95   £ R16.13   € R13.79
Oil $55.69   Gold $1 238.69

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

At least 10 dead in Sufi shrine bombing in Pakistan

Thu, 16 Feb 2017 5:40 PM
Pakistani police and local residents at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan Picture: Supplied
Pakistani police and local residents at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan Picture: Supplied    

A bomb ripped through a crowded Sufi shrine Thursday in Pakistan killing at least 10 people and wounding up to 50 others, officials said.

The bombing struck the shrine in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province, some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northeast of the provincial capital Karachi.

"At least 10 people have been killed in bomb blast and up to 50 others have been wounded," senior local government official Munawar Ali Mahesar told AFP.

 

AFP

Read More

PAKISTAN BOMB KILLED SUFI

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

WATCH LIVE: President Zuma replies to SONA debate

President Jacob Zuma is responding to statements made by MPs during two days of debate relating to last week's State of the Nation Address.

Read more ›

Why women prefer to shop online

Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.

Read more ›

Germany hails Ancelotti's 'sensational' Bayern

The German media poured praise on Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Read more ›
 
 