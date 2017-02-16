At least 10 dead in Sufi shrine bombing in Pakistan

Pakistani police and local residents at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan Picture: Supplied

A bomb ripped through a crowded Sufi shrine Thursday in Pakistan killing at least 10 people and wounding up to 50 others, officials said.

The bombing struck the shrine in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province, some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northeast of the provincial capital Karachi.

"At least 10 people have been killed in bomb blast and up to 50 others have been wounded," senior local government official Munawar Ali Mahesar told AFP.

AFP