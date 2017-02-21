Bodies of 74 migrants wash up on Libya beach

Libyan Red Crescent personnel retrieve the body of a migrant that washed up on a Libyan. Picture: Supplied

The bodies of 74 migrants who drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe washed up on a beach west of the Libyan capital, the Red Crescent said on Tuesday.

Residents of the village of Harcha, outside Zawiya, 45 kilometres (30 miles) from Tripoli, alerted the emergency services after finding a wrecked boat on the beach with bodies inside, the Red Crescent said.

More were discovered elsewhere on the beach and still more were feared to be in the water.

AFP