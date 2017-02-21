iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.16   £ R16.31   € R13.87
Oil $56.98   Gold $1 230.49

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Bodies of 74 migrants wash up on Libya beach

Tue, 21 Feb 2017 2:45 PM
Libyan Red Crescent personnel retrieve the body of a migrant that washed up on a Libyan. Picture: Supplied
Libyan Red Crescent personnel retrieve the body of a migrant that washed up on a Libyan. Picture: Supplied    

The bodies of 74 migrants who drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe washed up on a beach west of the Libyan capital, the Red Crescent said on Tuesday.

Residents of the village of Harcha, outside Zawiya, 45 kilometres (30 miles) from Tripoli, alerted the emergency services after finding a wrecked boat on the beach with bodies inside, the Red Crescent said.

More were discovered elsewhere on the beach and still more were feared to be in the water.

AFP

Read More

LIBYAN IMMIGRANTS REFUGEE MEDITERRANEAN DEAD

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Police collecting evidence following fatal Hillbrow shooting

Three women & two young children were shot in the upper body at their home on Monday night.

Read more ›

Britain will not bribe its way to Brexit

Thousands of EU citizens living and working in Britain, a majority from eastern EU states, are demanding that their rights be protected despite Brexit.

Read more ›

Rebels call up five 'rookies'

The Melbourne Rebels have named three Super Rugby debutants in the starting line-up and two on the bench.

Read more ›
 
 