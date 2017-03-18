Man shot dead at Orly 'known to intelligence

Man shot dead at Orly 'known to intelligenceSat, 18 Mar 2017 1:05 PM
A man who was shot dead at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday after seizing a gun from a soldier was known to intelligence services, the French interior minister said, as prosecutors opened an anti-terror investigation.
The man is suspected of being the same one who shot and wounded at a police officer earlier Saturday during a routine check north of Paris, Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said.
AFP
