Man shot dead at Orly 'known to intelligence

Picture: AFP

A man who was shot dead at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday after seizing a gun from a soldier was known to intelligence services, the French interior minister said, as prosecutors opened an anti-terror investigation.

The man is suspected of being the same one who shot and wounded at a police officer earlier Saturday during a routine check north of Paris, Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said.

