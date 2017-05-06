iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.42   £ R17.39   € R14.76
Oil $49.11   Gold $1 228.90

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Japanese nun arrested for child sex abuse

Sat, 06 May 2017 8:41 AM
Credit: Sigmalive.
Credit: Sigmalive.    

A Japanese nun has been arrested in Argentina's city of Mendoza and charged in dozens of cases of sex alleged abuse involving deaf school children, officials said Friday.

The nun, Kosaka Kumiko, 42, had been on the run for more than a month before surrendering to authorities.

"I am innocent," she told judicial officials, who ordered her detained at a local women's prison while the alleged crimes are investigated.

She is suspected of complicity with two priests, Nicola Corradi and Horacio Corbacho, who were arrested in Argentina late last year on charges of child sex abuse at the Provolo school for deaf and hearing-impaired children.

Three school employees, Jorge Bordon, Jose Luis Ojeda and Armando Gomez, were also arrested and remain in custody.

Investigators are looking into more than 30 testimonies against the priests and teaching staff.

AFP

Related Articles

Read More

NUN JAPANESE ARGENTINA JUDICIAL OFFICIALS PRISON ARRESTED SEX ALLEGED ABUSE

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

National dialogue encourages citizens

National Foundations Dialogue initiative wants ordinary South Africans to come up with solutions to some of the critical challenges SA faces.

Read more ›

SA may come to end of rate hike - Sarb

Reserve Bank's Kganyago says he’s confident they may have reached the end of interest rate hiking cycle, despite credit rating downgrades.

Read more ›

Bolt wants to be 'among best'

Usain Bolt conquered athletics and now the fastest man on the planet says he wants to become among the top players in world football.

Read more ›
 
 