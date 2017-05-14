iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.35   £ R17.18   € R14.60
Oil $50.82   Gold $1 227.93

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Russia and China raise concerns over N.Korea

Sun, 14 May 2017 9:48 AM
Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed his concern over renewed missile tests in North Korea. Credit: Stock
Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed his concern over renewed missile tests in North Korea. Credit: Stock    

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expressed concern about rising tensions on the Korean peninsula after a North Korean missile test on Sunday, Putin's spokesman said.

Meeting on the sidelines of an international forum in Beijing, Putin and Xi "discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula in detail" and "both parties expressed their concern over the escalation of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to China's official Xinhua news agency, Xi said during the meeting that Moscow and Beijing have played the role of a "ballast stone" in safeguarding regional and global peace and stability.

Xinhua did not publish other remarks.

Putin and Xi met after the opening ceremony of a summit on the Chinese president's One Belt, One Road initative -- a massive global trade infrastructure project to connect China to Asian neighbours, Europe and Africa.

AFP

Related Articles

Read More

RUSSIA CHINA US NORTH KOREA WORLD NEWS

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Russia and China raise concerns over N.Korea

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have expressed concern over the rising tensions between the US and North Korea. This comes after the latter has recently...

Read more ›

G7 partners seek common ground with Trump

G7 finance ministers met, looking for common ground among the US' partners about the implications of Trump's 'America First' economic agenda.

Read more ›

Quinton de Kock bags five awards

Quinton de Kock was named South African Cricketer of the Year during the Cricket South Africa awards function in Kyalami on Saturday evening.

Read more ›
 
 