iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.18   £ R17.11   € R14.82
Oil $54.27   Gold $1 259.04

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Trump still against Iran nuclear deal

Mon, 22 May 2017 2:40 PM
US president, Donald Trump. Credit: US govt
US president, Donald Trump. Credit: US govt    

US President Donald Trump said Monday during a visit to Jerusalem that Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons while also denouncing Tehran's support for "terrorists".

"Most importantly the United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon -- never ever -- and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias," Trump said in remarks at Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's residence.

"And it must cease immediately."

Trump's remarks were his latest salvo against Iran since starting his first foreign trip after taking office.

On the first leg of his trip in Saudi Arabia, Trump lashed out at Iran, accusing it of fuelling "the fires of sectarian conflict and terror" and calling for its international isolation.

Trump arrived in Tel Aviv earlier Monday and is due to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

He will meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday as he seeks ways to restart moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

His criticism of Iran was sure to find a welcome audience among Israeli leaders who consider the Islamic republic their arch-enemy.

AFP

Related Articles

Read More

DONALD TRUMP IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL ISRAEL PALESTINE OBAMA WORLD NEWS

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Trump still against Iran nuclear deal

US president Donald Trump has, on his trip to Israel and Palestine, reiterated that he is against the deal secured between the Obama administration and Iran...

Read more ›

Hainan Airlines to buy 19 Boeing jets

China's Hainan Airlines, which poured billions of dollars into overseas acquisitions, announced plan to buy 19 Boeing aircraft for $4.2bn.

Read more ›

Stan Kroenke rules out Arsenal sale

Arsenal majority shareholder Kroenke insists his company's shares in the club "are not, and never have been for sale".

Read more ›
 
 