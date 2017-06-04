iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.79   £ R16.49   € R14.46
Oil $49.91   Gold $1 278.77

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Turin injured tally stampede to 1000

Sun, 04 Jun 2017 10:32 AM
Juventus supporters evacuate Piazza San Carlo after a panic movement in the fanzone where thousands of Juventus fans were watching Champions League Final football match. Credit: AFP.
Juventus supporters evacuate Piazza San Carlo after a panic movement in the fanzone where thousands of Juventus fans were watching Champions League Final football match. Credit: AFP.    

At least 1,000 people were injured, seven seriously, after a bomb scare triggered a stampede among Juventus fans assembled to watch the Champions League final in Turin, police said Sunday.

AFP reporters at the scene said chaotic scenes ensued in a packed square 10 minutes before the end of the match on Saturday evening, with the panic apparently triggered by fireworks being let off and one or more people shouting that a bomb had exploded.

Most of the injured were treated for cuts and bruises but seven had to be taken to emergency units at local hospitals.

As the scare spread through the crowd gathered in the city's Piazza San Carlo, a rush towards the exit points quickly accelerated and the square was evacuated so quickly it was left strewn with hundreds of sneakers ripped off people's feet as they ran.

The incident compounded a miserable night for supporters of Juventus, who lost the Cardiff final 4-1 to Real Madrid.

Some of the injuries occurred after a railing around the entrance to an underground parking beneath the square gave way under the weight of the crush.

Local media cited older Juventus fans present as saying the panic had evoked painful memories of the 1985 Heysel disaster, in which 39 mostly Italian fans died when fans were crushed by a collapsing wall before the start of that year's European Cup final, against Liverpool.

AFP

Related Articles

Read More

JUVENTUS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TURIN BOMB SCARE MADRID CARDIFF

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Cosatu and ANC welcomes DA's decision

Cosatu and the ANC in the Western Cape have welcomed the announcement of Premier Helen Zille’s suspension.

Read more ›

Business world at odds with Trump

Business groups expressed frustration with President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Read more ›

De Villiers praise for Amla, Tahir

South Africa captain A.B. de Villiers praised opener Hashim Amla and leg-spinner Imran Tahir in South Africa's huge win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Read more ›
 
 