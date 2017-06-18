Iraq: The battle for Mosul

US military tank on the outskirts of Mosul in October 2016. Credit: US Military

Key dates in the Iraqi offensive to recapture Mosul, the country's second biggest city, from the Islamic State group (IS) jihadists who seized it in June 2014.

- The battle begins -

- October 17, 2016: Iraqi forces launch the assault. It was in Mosul in July 2014 that IS supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance, to urge Muslims worldwide to move to the recently proclaimed "caliphate" straddling Iraq and Syria.

Tens of thousands of army, police and counter-terrorism troops are thrown into the long-awaited offensive with air and ground support from a US-led coalition. Kurdish forces also take part in operations north and east of the city.

- Entering Mosul -

- November 1: The army says it has entered Mosul city for the first time since 2014.

- November 3: Baghdadi breaks a year-long silence, urging followers to fight to the death for Mosul in an audio recording. The Iraqi advance begins to slow.

- November 13: Iraq says it has recaptured Nimrud, an ancient city southeast of Mosul.

- November 23: Shiite-dominated paramilitary units known as the Hashed al-Shaabi say they have cut IS supply lines between Mosul and the jihadists' Syrian stronghold Raqa, 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the west.

- East Mosul is freed -

- December 29: Government troops end a two-week pause and launch the second phase of their assault on east Mosul.

- January 8: Iraqi units reach the Tigris River that divides Mosul and take up positions near one of the city's five bridges, all now destroyed.

- January 24: The Joint Operations Command coordinating the fight says the east has been "fully liberated".

- Battle for west begins -

- February 19: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces the start of the battle for western Mosul, with Iraqi forces backed by coalition air power and close-in support from coalition advisers.

- February 24: Iraqi forces seize full control of Mosul airport and enter their first west Mosul neighbourhood. Three days later they take control of a fourth bridge over the Tigris.

- March 12: A US envoy says Iraqi troops have cut all roads into western Mosul, trapping remaining IS fighters inside.

- March 14: Iraqi forces say they have captured the city's train station after reaching other symbolic sites such as the regional government headquarters and the city's museum.

- Old City -

May 4: Iraqi forces launch a second front in northwestern Mosul to further seal the siege on the Old City, where IS has concentrated most of its resources.

May 16: A military spokesman says it has recaptured almost 90 percent of west Mosul.

June 18: Iraqi forces launch an assault to retake the Old City, where the United Nations says jihadists may be holding more than 100,000 civilians as human shields.

Since mid-October, more than 860,000 people are estimated to have fled Mosul.

AFP