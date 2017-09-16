iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Islamic State group claims London attack

Sat, 16 Sep 2017 12:14 PM
The Islamic State flag. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Islamic State group on Friday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a packed London Underground train the same day that injured at least 29 people.

"The bombing on a metro in London was carried out by a detachment of the Islamic State" group, it said in a statement published by its Amaq propaganda agency.

AFP

