Islamic State group claims London attack

Islamic State group claims London attackSat, 16 Sep 2017 12:14 PM
The Islamic State group on Friday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a packed London Underground train the same day that injured at least 29 people.
"The bombing on a metro in London was carried out by a detachment of the Islamic State" group, it said in a statement published by its Amaq propaganda agency.
AFP
