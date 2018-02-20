iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.73   £ R16.39   € R14.50
Oil $65.27   Gold $1 338.18

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Zimbabwe's last respects to Morgan Tsvangirai

Tue, 20 Feb 2018 11:14 AM
Morgan Tsvangirai. Credit:Supplied
Morgan Tsvangirai. Credit:Supplied    

Heads of state, international government officials and Zimbabwean citizens are on Tuesday expected to descend on the province of Manicaland in Zimbabwe to pay their last respects to opposition party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president died in a Johannesburg hospital last week after a long battle with colon cancer.

Tsvangirai's body arrived in Zimbabwe on Sunday and was received by thousands at a memorial held at Freedom Square in Harare on Monday.

He has been hailed as a hero to Zimbabweans and a champion of human rights in his death.

The MDC's Nelson Chamisa says the funeral is set to start at 10am this morning and Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa are among the dignitaries expected.

“President Mnangagwa had said he will grace the occasion and some government officials will also be present because this is the time of mourning.”

Chamisa says Tsvangirai gave Zimbabwe a fighting chance.

“He is the man who worked tirelessly for others. He was a patriot of patriots.”

Despite the national elections just months away and the party gripped in infighting for leadership, Chamisa says Tsvangirai left a clear trajectory for them to follow.

EWN

Read More

MORGAN TSVANGIRAI ZIMBABWE FUNERAL WORLD NEWS

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

NPA to oppose Gupta application over R10 million

The National Prosecuting Authority will be filing papers on Wednesday to oppose the application by Atul Gupta to halt the freezing of R10 million tied to...

Read more ›

Will I still have to pay insurance on my future self-driving car?

The reality of self-driving or driverless cars is around the corner but how will they affect the way and the amount we spend on car insurance?

Read more ›

Man City fall to Wigan in FA Cup 5th round

Third-tier Wigan Athletic will have a tale to tell after knocking out a 10-man Man City in the 5th round of the FA Cup

Read more ›
 
 