Zimbabwe's last respects to Morgan Tsvangirai

Morgan Tsvangirai. Credit:Supplied

Heads of state, international government officials and Zimbabwean citizens are on Tuesday expected to descend on the province of Manicaland in Zimbabwe to pay their last respects to opposition party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president died in a Johannesburg hospital last week after a long battle with colon cancer.

Tsvangirai's body arrived in Zimbabwe on Sunday and was received by thousands at a memorial held at Freedom Square in Harare on Monday.

He has been hailed as a hero to Zimbabweans and a champion of human rights in his death.

The MDC's Nelson Chamisa says the funeral is set to start at 10am this morning and Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa are among the dignitaries expected.

“President Mnangagwa had said he will grace the occasion and some government officials will also be present because this is the time of mourning.”

Chamisa says Tsvangirai gave Zimbabwe a fighting chance.

“He is the man who worked tirelessly for others. He was a patriot of patriots.”

Despite the national elections just months away and the party gripped in infighting for leadership, Chamisa says Tsvangirai left a clear trajectory for them to follow.

EWN