Former Save the Children exec resigns from Unicef

Fri, 23 Feb 2018 9:23 AM
Justin Forsyth, former Save the Children exec. Credit:Supplied
The scandal engulfing international aid agencies has claimed another scalp.

The former Save the Children chief executive has resigned from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), saying he does not want coverage of his past to damage the charities.

Earlier this week it was revealed Justin Forsyth faced three complaints of inappropriate behaviour towards female staff at Save the Children.

Forsyth says the reason for his resignation as Unicef's deputy director isn’t due to what he described as mistakes he made in his former role at Save the Children.

Instead, he says he’s trying to shield the charitable sector from serious damage.

Earlier, it was revealed thousands of Britons had cancelled their monthly donations to aid agencies in the wake of the scandal.

It began with claims senior Oxfam officials had used prostitutes in the aftermath of the Haiti disaster and spread to other agencies who were accused of turning a blind eye to the abuse of female staff.

Meanwhile, Haiti has temporarily revoked Oxfam Great Britain’s right to operate in the Caribbean country after allegations of sexual misconduct by some of the charity’s staff there, Planning and External Cooperation Minister Aviol Fleurant said on Thursday.

EWN

