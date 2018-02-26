94 years: Mugabe's lavish celebrations

Credit:Supplied

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has celebrated a lavish 94th birthday party after all, using it to say that the man who ousted him should apologise.

Massive rallies were held to mark Mugabe’s birthdays while he was in power but this year’s celebration was an exclusive party held at his Harare mansion at the weekend.

It may not have been the massive rally with gigantic cakes that the former Zimbabwe president was used to.

But this was still a black-tie event for a hero, according to an invitation to the party leaked to Twitter.

Photos have emerged showing the former Zimbabwe president smartly dressed with his wife smiling in a long red dress.

The private Standard newspaper says he told guests that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government should apologise for the way they removed him from power.

The former president is clearly angry at what happened he said it was unlikely Zanu-PF would win this year’s elections.

