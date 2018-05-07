Man mauled to death by bear

Share

Credit: Pixabay.com.

A man was mauled to death by a bear after he reportedly tried to take a selfie with the creature in India.

According to a report, the man spotted the injured bear on his way home from a wedding in the Nabaranpur district of Odisha.

Despite being warned by his companions, he sidles up and the bear struck and a struggled ensued.

A stray dog reportedly tried to help the man during the attack, but its intervention failed to deter the larger animal.

India had the highest rate of deaths linked to selfies for the two years between March 2014 and September 2016.

In 2016, a teenage boy in India died after accidentally shooting himself in the head while taking a selfie.

The 15-year-old was posing with his father’s .32 calibre pistol when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

At the same time, in March this year, a Zimbabwean man was killed while trying to take selfies with a hippopotamus.

The animal reportedly charged and fatally injured the man at a water source near his village.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content and may disturb some viewers.

WATCH: Bear attacks man trying to take a selfie with it.

EWN