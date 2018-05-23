Kim Jong Un's safety guaranteed if deal made

Kim Jong Un's safety guaranteed if deal madeWed, 23 May 2018 12:05 PM
US President Donald Trump guarantees North Korea's Kim Jong Un's safety if a deal is reached at a summit, but suggests he could get assassinated if not. CNN reports.
CNN
