iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.68   £ R16.90   € R14.78
Oil $76.74   Gold $1 292.95

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Kim Jong Un's safety guaranteed if deal made

Wed, 23 May 2018 12:05 PM
Kim Jong Un. Credit: New York Post.
Kim Jong Un. Credit: New York Post.    

US President Donald Trump guarantees North Korea's Kim Jong Un's safety if a deal is reached at a summit, but suggests he could get assassinated if not. CNN reports.

CNN

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Moyane to focus on clearing his name

Sars boss Tom Moyane has welcomed a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute him on assault charges.

Read more ›

Maximising financial gain when buying to let

Buying an investment property should enable you to reap the rewards of a prudent financial decision within the shortest possible period.

Read more ›

Pochettino says he's 'happy' at Spurs

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his happiness at Tottenham Hotspur after he emerged as a leading candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Read more ›
 
 