iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Cape Town 26° now3 Days › Change City ›
$ R13.85 £ R16.90 € R14.40
Oil $55.16 Gold $1 138.11
Unfortunately the page that you have requested is no longer available.
Please visit the site home page for more information.
Concussion is a common brain injury notoriously difficult to diagnose - until now.
It has taken just 53 years, but Honda has officially built its 100 millionth motorcar.
A discovery by Chinese scientists regarding a specific dinosaur species may help explain why birds have beaks.
Thai police rescued two baby orangutans in a sting operation.
Hollywood star Carrie Fisher was fighting for her life on Friday after suffering a massive heart
Asian stocks fall after Wall Street rally stalls on last trading day before Christmas
Motorist caught doing 239K/PH on Joburg's R21
Read more ›
Hong Kong and Shanghai led an Asian sell-off Friday, as markets followed Wall Street lower and oil prices weakened.
Read more ›
Cricket: South Africa stretch lead against Sri lanka
Read more ›